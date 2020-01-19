Quasarcoin (QAC) Trading Up 14.5% Over Last Week

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $625,104.00 and approximately $2,571.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00054259 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,375,179 coins and its circulating supply is 168,375,179 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.