Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of QDEL traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.51. 602,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,757. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Quidel has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $81.61.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Quidel had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,627,914.43. Insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,807 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,764,000 after buying an additional 250,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,461,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,023,000 after purchasing an additional 173,353 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,815,000 after purchasing an additional 71,392 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 15.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 457,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

