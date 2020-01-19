QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut QuinStreet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of QNST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. 593,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,678. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $745.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.65 million. On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,164,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,524.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $68,033.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,983.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,785. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8,798.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

