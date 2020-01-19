Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) to announce $109.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.26 million and the highest is $110.30 million. Quotient Technology posted sales of $107.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year sales of $427.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.88 million to $427.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $487.40 million, with estimates ranging from $484.74 million to $490.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

QUOT has been the subject of several research reports. First Analysis upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,499.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 12,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $122,321.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,038.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock worth $301,771. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 23.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after buying an additional 231,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. 340,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,635. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

