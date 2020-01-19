Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of RQIH stock remained flat at $GBX 177.50 ($2.33) during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,584. The company has a market capitalization of $347.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 226.40 ($2.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 179.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 2,334.54 and a quick ratio of 2,334.54.

About Randall & Quilter Investment

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

