Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of RQIH stock remained flat at $GBX 177.50 ($2.33) during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,584. The company has a market capitalization of $347.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 226.40 ($2.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 179.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 2,334.54 and a quick ratio of 2,334.54.
About Randall & Quilter Investment
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Randall & Quilter Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randall & Quilter Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.