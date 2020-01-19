Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $7.96, 124 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 90,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.38.

Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Js Capital Management Llc acquired 4,615,384 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Asali acquired 4,500 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $27,135.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,366,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,411.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,629,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,088,331.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranpak stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) by 189.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ranpak worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ranpak Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on consumer products related businesses with a focus on companies in consumer products or services; food and beverages; and related manufacturing or industrial services categories in North America or Western Europe.

