Raymond James Raises Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $13.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRPL. Roth Capital began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 322,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,884. The company has a market capitalization of $228.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,864,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $373,544.44. Insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020 in the last three months. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

