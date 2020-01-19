Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MERC. ValuEngine cut Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

Mercer International stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.25. 299,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.34%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 98.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 59,343 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Mercer International by 3.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mercer International by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

