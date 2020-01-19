Revain Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin and HitBTC. Revain has a market cap of $17.58 million and $1.26 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revain has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, C-CEX, Kuna, Cryptopia, OKEx, BitFlip, Mercatox, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

