Rise Price Tops $0.0016 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. Rise has a market cap of $222,232.00 and approximately $106.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rise has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00041226 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000715 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,708,106 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

