Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

RYCEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS RYCEY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,458. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

