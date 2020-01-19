RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €29.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €29.18 ($33.93).

RWE stock opened at €30.96 ($36.00) on Friday. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €27.10 and its 200-day moving average is €26.14.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

