Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.67.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.74. 391,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 51.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 21.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 3.0% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 44.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

