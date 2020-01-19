Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.67.
NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.74. 391,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 51.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 21.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 3.0% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 44.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.
