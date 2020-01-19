Ryder System (NYSE:R) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on R. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 804,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,584. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.85. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $67.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith bought 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,543.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ryder System by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 189.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: Buy Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.