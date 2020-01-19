Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBRA. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.58, a PEG ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 204.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 77,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,517,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

