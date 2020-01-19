Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Receives GBX 745 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 746.67 ($9.82).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital cut Safestore to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

LON SAFE traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 773.50 ($10.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 780.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 691.78. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 525.50 ($6.91) and a one year high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

