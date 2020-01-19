Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Receives GBX 745 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 746.67 ($9.82).
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital cut Safestore to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.
LON SAFE traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 773.50 ($10.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 780.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 691.78. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 525.50 ($6.91) and a one year high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81.
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
