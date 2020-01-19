SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.19.
SAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Svb Leerink upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $217.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,826. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.40. 1,285,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.67. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $193.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.30.
SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SAGE Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).
