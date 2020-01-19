Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.53. 1,221,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,699. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -255.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,962. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

