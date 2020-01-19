salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Cross Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.09.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock opened at $182.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 193.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $184.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total value of $159,151.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,793.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,706 shares of company stock valued at $68,301,769. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in salesforce.com by 21.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.