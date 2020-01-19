Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $994.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post sales of $994.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $990.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $997.00 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $989.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 221.38% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $965.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Sally Beauty by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sally Beauty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

SBH stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,457. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31.

Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

