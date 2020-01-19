SaluS Hits Market Cap of $3.96 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for $3.91 or 0.00044992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and YoBit. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $12,856.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SaluS has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00052313 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00073228 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,776.20 or 1.00930171 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About SaluS

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

