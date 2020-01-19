Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $106.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Shares of BYND traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,411,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,805,054. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $303,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lengerich Bernhard Van sold 133,147 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $10,645,102.65. Insiders sold a total of 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $27,090,653 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,339,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,317,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,864,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 513.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 207,355 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,102,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

