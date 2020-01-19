Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Down 5.4%

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.37, approximately 1,687,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,440,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

SGMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 159.12%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,432,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $8,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after acquiring an additional 596,573 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 634,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

