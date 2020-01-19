Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of SGMO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.37. 1,684,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,894. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 61,945 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.