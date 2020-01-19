Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SC. ValuEngine cut Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE SC opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

