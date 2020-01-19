Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of SLB opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

