Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Receives $22.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $206,632.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,872.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $526,607.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,923.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.73. 224,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

