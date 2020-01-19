Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Secureworks posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCWX shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 140,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Secureworks has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Secureworks by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 988,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 334,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Secureworks during the 1st quarter worth $3,519,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Secureworks by 1,276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 123,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Secureworks by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 49,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Secureworks by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 48,318 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

