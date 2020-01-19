Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SNFCA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.83. 1,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,196. Security National Financial has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Security National Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.45% of Security National Financial worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

