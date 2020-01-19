SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Increased to GBX 855 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.67) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.44) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEGRO to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 862 ($11.34).

Get SEGRO alerts:

LON:SGRO traded up GBX 17.20 ($0.23) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 903.80 ($11.89). 3,333,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 623.60 ($8.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89). The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 880.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 813.80.

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.