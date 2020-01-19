Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Seneca Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of SENEA opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. Seneca Foods has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $41.88.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,285. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

