Sentinel Protocol (UPP) One Day Volume Tops $2.81 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, BitForex and DDEX. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022000 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008039 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006007 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,194,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX, GDAC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

