Sharpay (S) Market Cap Reaches $145,174.00

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Sharpay has a market capitalization of $145,174.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sharpay has traded 112.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sharpay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Simex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sharpay alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.58 or 0.03174043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00198846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Sharpay Token Profile

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,031,302,597 tokens. Sharpay’s official website is sharpay.io . The official message board for Sharpay is medium.com/@sharpay

Buying and Selling Sharpay

Sharpay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sharpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.