Shift 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $862.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 35% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. Shift has a total market capitalization of $183,336.00 and $862.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shift has traded 75.5% lower against the US dollar. One Shift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,688,112 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.