Sidoti Boosts Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $77.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target increased by Sidoti from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Heska from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James cut Heska from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heska from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of Heska stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.93. The stock had a trading volume of 246,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,384. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heska has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $110.90. The firm has a market cap of $832.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average is $82.42.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Heska had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heska will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Heska by 175.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Heska by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Heska by 30.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

