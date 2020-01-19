Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.44-3.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.61-3.69 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $29.52 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

