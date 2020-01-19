Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.28 Million

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $29.28 million and $479,460.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011519 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.70 or 0.05662750 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026238 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127628 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

SAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 29,330,964 tokens. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

