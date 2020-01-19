Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) Shares Down 1.5%

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sirius International Insurance Group stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Sirius International Insurance Group Company Profile (NYSE:SG)

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-line reinsurance and insurance products in Bermuda and internationally. The company underwrites insurance and reinsurance products for property, accident and health, aviation and space, trade credit, marine and energy, agriculture, casualty, surety, property, environmental, medical travel, contingency, terrorism, cargo lines, and other exposures, as well as offers administration services.

