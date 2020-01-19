SmartMesh (SMT) Market Cap Hits $4.54 Million

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. One SmartMesh token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $31,672.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.95 or 0.05769244 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026239 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033941 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128646 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001275 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh (SMT) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

