SnapCoin Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. SnapCoin has a total market cap of $89,836.00 and $5,635.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnapCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One SnapCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnapCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.35 or 0.05752636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026188 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033660 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00127693 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

About SnapCoin

SnapCoin (SNPC) is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,639,448 tokens. SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 . SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnapCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnapCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.