Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research downgraded shares of Sogou from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sogou from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sogou from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sogou presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.92.

Shares of Sogou stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. Sogou has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sogou had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sogou by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the second quarter valued at about $1,464,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sogou by 0.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,212,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sogou by 51.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

