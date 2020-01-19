SONIC HEALTHCAR/S (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.37

SONIC HEALTHCAR/S (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and traded as high as $21.49. SONIC HEALTHCAR/S shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 25,455 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SONIC HEALTHCAR/S in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

