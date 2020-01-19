Sp8de 1-Day Volume Hits $72.00 (SPX)

Sp8de (CURRENCY:SPX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Sp8de has traded up 268.7% against the US dollar. One Sp8de token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Bleutrade. Sp8de has a market capitalization of $375,183.00 and $72.00 worth of Sp8de was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03013278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00198594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029966 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127813 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Sp8de Profile

Sp8de’s launch date was January 8th, 2018. Sp8de’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,783,756,906 tokens. Sp8de’s official Twitter account is @SP8DE_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sp8de’s official website is sp8de.com . The official message board for Sp8de is forum.sp8de.com . The Reddit community for Sp8de is /r/sp8de and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sp8de Token Trading

Sp8de can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sp8de directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sp8de should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sp8de using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

