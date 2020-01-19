Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Receives $84.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

SR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FIX began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Spire by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

SR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.13. The stock had a trading volume of 193,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,541. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Spire has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.01.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

