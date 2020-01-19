Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Gap Down to $17.85

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.37, but opened at $17.85. Sprouts Farmers Market shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 2,431,314 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Cfra cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. PGGM Investments grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 874,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,232 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 903,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 402,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

