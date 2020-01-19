SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Down 8% This Week

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, SRCOIN has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $83,121.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.03 or 0.03015131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00127124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SRCOIN Profile

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN . SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

