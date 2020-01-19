Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $692.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce $692.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $710.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $675.03 million. Stantec posted sales of $632.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $716.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.93.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.81. 25,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Stantec has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Stantec by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 120,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stantec by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,725,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,552,000 after acquiring an additional 311,110 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

