Status Market Cap Tops $35.37 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $35.37 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, LATOKEN, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.46 or 0.03063505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00198725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Status

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Gatecoin, ABCC, IDCM, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Cobinhood, DEx.top, Poloniex, IDAX, OKEx, Tidex, DragonEX, BigONE, HitBTC, Liqui, OOOBTC, Bithumb, DDEX, Neraex, GOPAX, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Koinex, IDEX, Ethfinex, Ovis, Upbit, TOPBTC, Livecoin, Binance, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, Kucoin and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

