Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after purchasing an additional 214,909 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 596,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $196.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.66 and its 200-day moving average is $177.01. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $197.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

