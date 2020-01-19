Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSL. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 133,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $48.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

